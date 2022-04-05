KOSPI Expected To Add To Its Winnings On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 30 points or 1.1 percent. Now at a two-month closing high, the KOSPI rests just beneath the 2,760-point plateau and it's poised to extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on support from technology stocks and energy companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial, oil and steel companies, while the technology and chemical stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 18.05 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 2,757.90 after trading between 2,722.45 and 2,758.38. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 9.59 trillion won. There were 603 gainers and 243 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.12 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.49 percent, Hana Financial increased 0.21 percent, Samsung Electronics perked 0.29 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.43 percent, Samsung SDI slumped 0.34 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.86 percent, Naver improved 0.75 percent, LG Chem added 0.57 percent, Lotte Chemical dipped 0.24 percent, S-Oil soared 2.75 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.93 percent, POSCO spiked 2.08 percent, SK Telecom rallied 2.27 percent, KEPCO strengthened 1.31 percent, Hyundai Mobis sank 0.92 percent, Kia Motors shed 0.67 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early sluggishness on Monday and picked up steam as the session progressed, finishing firmly in the green.

The Dow climbed 103.61 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,921.88, while the NASDAQ surged 271.05 points or 1.90 percent to end at 14,532.55 and the S&P 500 gained 36.78 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,582.64.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) fueled the rally by tech stocks, soaring by 27.1 percent after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods decreased in line with estimates in February.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which continues to impact energy prices amid calls for new sanctions on Russia.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Monday, rebounding from recent losses after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $4.01 or 4 percent at $103.28 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide March figures for consumer prices later this morning. Inflation is expected to rise 0.4 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year in February.