KOSTAL Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Leadership in Mexico

QUERÉTARO, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today employees and local government officials celebrated 50-years of automotive innovation and leadership at their manufacturing facility located in the Benito Juárez Industrial Park, in Querétaro.

KOSTAL began operations in Mexico in 1973, establishing their first overseas facility and driving leadership in automotive electronics.

KOSTAL, a family-owned German company founded by Leopold Kostal in 1912, develops and manufactures innovative, reliable and profitable products for the global automotive industry and is among the world's top automotive suppliers.

The company was founded in Lüdenscheid, Germany, with only eight employees, focusing on the production of plugs and switches. By 1926, the company had ventured into the automotive industry, developing the sector's first turn signal. By the following year, the workforce had grown to 120 employees.

From its early days, KOSTAL has continued to innovate, diversifying its product

range and expanding its global presence. Today, it is a leader in the electrical and electronic components industry for automobiles, with an emphasis on system solutions and mechatronic products.

The company's success is based on its ability to innovate and its commitment to quality, as well as its close collaboration with clients, which has allowed it to develop tailored

solutions that meet the specific needs of the market. With 50 years of presence in Mexico, the company's history is visible proof of its innovative approach to automotive electronics.

About KOSTAL

Based in Germany, KOSTAL has been a family-owned company for over 100 years. It has 53 locations in 21 countries. KOSTAL's automotive business is focused on comfort electronics, power electronics and comfort and drive controls, supplying virtually all major automotive manufacturers around the globe. In North America, it has 3,600 employees at five locations, including its North American headquarters in Troy, Michigan, and facilities in Alabama and Mexico. KOSTAL is celebrating 50 years of operation in Mexico in 2023. Learn more at https://www.KOSTAL.com/en-gb/

