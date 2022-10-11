|
11.10.2022 19:06:00
Kotlin Multiplatform Mobile SDK nears the finish line
JetBrains has moved its Kotlin Multiplatform Mobile SDK, for sharing the logic of iOS and Android apps, to a beta stage, more than two years after the alpha version arrived.On track to becoming stable, the Kotlin mobile SDK combines the benefits of cross-platform and native development, JetBrains said. Developers can maintain a shared codebase for networking, data storage, and analytics, along with other logic for Android and iOS apps. Native APIs can be implemented for iOS and Android devices, and platform-specific code written when needed. Graduation to the beta stage, which JetBrains announced October 9, means the technology is almost finished and is safe to use in projects.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LINE Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LINE Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LINE Corp (spons. ADRs)
|0,00
|0,00%