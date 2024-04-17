KPN AGM approves all agenda items

Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.



The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2023 of € 15.0 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of € 9.8 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 25 April 2024. As of 19 April 2024, the shares trade ex-dividend.

Furthermore, the AGM decided to adopt the Remuneration policy for the Board of Management and Supervisory Board and appointed PriceWaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for the fiscal years 2025 through 2028. In addition, after having informed the AGM of its intention thereof, the Supervisory Board confirmed the reappointments of Mr Farwerck (CEO), Mr Figee (CFO), Ms Garssen (Chief People Officer) and Ms Snoep (Chief Consumer Market) to the Board of Management, for a period of four years, up to and including the AGM to be held in 2028.

Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

