20.08.2024 08:30:00

KPN calls EGM to appoint Mr Rob Shuter to the Supervisory Board

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") has published the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM"), to be held at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on Tuesday 1 October 2024. Shareholders may attend the meeting in person, whilst it will also be possible to follow the meeting through a livestream at ir.kpn.com.

The meeting is scheduled to appoint Mr Rob Shuter to the Supervisory Board of KPN, as communicated through a press release on 11 July 2024.

The full agenda of the EGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).


Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: No
Topic: KPN calls EGM to appoint Mr Rob Shuter to the Supervisory Board
20/08/2024
KPN-N

