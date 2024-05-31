KPN completes € 200m share buyback

KPN today announces that its € 200m share buyback that was started on 1 February 2024 has been completed on 31 May 2024. In total, KPN has repurchased 59,987,360 ordinary shares at an average price of € 3.33 per share.



The share buyback is part of KPN’s commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders and was executed by an intermediary on behalf of KPN. KPN intends to cancel 58,487,360 of the repurchased shares to reduce its capital, the remaining 1,500,000 repurchased shares will be retained to cover employee share plans.

For the weekly transactions update, KPN reports that it has repurchased 1,933,355 ordinary shares in the period from 27 to 31 May, which were the final days of the € 200m share buyback. These shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.45 per share for a total consideration of € 6.7m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

