KPN EGM approves appointment of Rob Shuter to Supervisory Board

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN”) hosted an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM”) where KPN shareholders approved the appointment of Mr Rob Shuter to the Supervisory Board. The appointment is effective immediately and is made for a period of three and a half years, up to and including the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2028.



Detailed information about the approved resolution and other agenda items, is now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

