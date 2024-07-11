|
11.07.2024 08:00:00
KPN nominates Rob Shuter to Supervisory Board
KPN's Supervisory Board is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr Rob Shuter for appointment to the Supervisory Board.
Rob Shuter (56) is a seasoned executive who has spent his career in the telecommunications and financial services industries. He was CEO Enterprise at BT between 2021 and 2023, Group CEO of MTN Group (South Africa) from 2017 to 2020, CEO of Vodafone Europe (2015-2016) and Vodafone Netherlands (2012-2016) and CFO of Vodacom South Africa (2009-2011). Prior to that, Mr. Shuter spent several years in executive roles in the financial services industry. Currently Shuter serves as a non-executive director of Drax Group Plc, Sir Fruit (Pty) Ltd and is member of the board of trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Mr. Shuter holds British and South African nationality.
With his extensive track record in several telecom executive roles and his knowledge of digital transformation in the industry, Mr Shuter is believed to bring valuable knowledge and expertise to the Supervisory Board. The appointment will take effect upon a decision of KPN’s shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be called in due course.
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN nominates Rob Shuter to Supervisory Board
11/07/2024
KPN-N
Attachment
