KPN Q2 Profit Rises, Adj. Revenues Up 1.6%; On Track To Reach FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - KPN reported second quarter net profit of 216 million euros, up 16% from previous year, mainly due to lower depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA AL was 596 million euros, up 0.1%.

Adjusted revenues was 1.33 billion euros, up 1.6% from last year, driven by continued Group service revenue growth with all segments contributing. Adjusted Group service revenues increased 2.8%.

First-half period net profit increased 13% to 412 million euros, from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA AL decreased 0.8% from last year. Adjusted revenues increased 1.8% to 2.66 billion euros.

KPN maintained its fiscal 2023 outlook for adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately 2.41 billion euros. KPN intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 15.0 euro cents over 2023. An interim dividend of 5.2 euro cents per share will be paid on 1 August 2023. The ex-dividend date is 26 July 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.