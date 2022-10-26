KPN Q3 Adj. EBITDA AL Rises; Adj. Revenues Up 1.9%

(RTTNews) - KPN (KQIPQ.PK) reported third-quarter adjusted EBITDA AL of 618 million euros, an increase of 1.8% from a year ago. The company said the growth was supported by higher service revenues and indirect cost savings, partly offset by higher direct costs. Adjusted EBITDA AL margin was 46.2% compared to 46.3%, prior year. Net profit was 211 million euros, an increase of 14% from last year.

Adjusted revenues were 1.34 billion euros, an increase of 1.9% from prior year. The growth was driven by Business, Consumer Mobile and higher non-service revenues. Adjusted Group service revenues increased 1.1%, mainly driven by growth in Business and Consumer Mobile.

Looking forward, KPN reiterated its fiscal 2022 outlook.

The company noted that it has a strong liquidity position of 1.4 billion euros.

