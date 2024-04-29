29.04.2024 17:45:00

KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 2,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 22 April to 26 April 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.39 per share for a total consideration of € 6.8m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 1 February 2024, and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 50,006,611 for a total consideration of € 165.8m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback
29/04/2024; 17:45h
KPN-SBB


Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.