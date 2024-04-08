|
08.04.2024 17:45:00
KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback
KPN has repurchased 2,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 1 April to 5 April 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.43 per share for a total consideration of € 6.9m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 1 February 2024, and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 43,981,404 for a total consideration of € 145.4m.
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Reinout van Ierschot
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback
08/04/2024; 17:45h
KPN-SBB
Attachment
