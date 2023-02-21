Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 14:26:26

Kraft Heinz Continues To Project 2023 Organic Net Sales Growth Of 4% To 6%

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) reiterated its expectation to deliver 2023 organic net sales growth of 4% to 6% from 2022. Constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth from 2022 to 2023 is still expected to range between 2% to 4%, or 4% to 6% when excluding the impact from the 53rd week in 2022. Adjusted EPS is still expected to be $2.67 to $2.75. The company now expects free cash flow conversion to be approximately 80% in 2023. The company continues to anticipate high single-digit inflation for the year.

For long term, the company increased its gross efficiency target to $2.5 billion.

"As we play at the intersection of food and technology, we see the opportunity for $2 billion in incremental net sales from innovation in North America Retail from 2023 to 2027," said Miguel Patricio, CEO and Board Chair.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

