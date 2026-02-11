Kraft Heinz Company Aktie

Kraft Heinz Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14TU4 / ISIN: US5007541064

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 23:15:07

Kraft Heinz Halts Breakup Plan, Commits $600 Mln To U.S. Turnaround

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz (KHC) has put its planned corporate split on hold as its new chief executive moves to refocus the company on operational recovery and growth.

CEO Steve Cahillane, who took over in January, said the company's problems are largely within management's control and can be addressed through disciplined execution. He indicated that returning the business to profitable growth is the immediate priority, adding that suspending separation efforts will prevent additional costs tied to the proposed breakup this year.

Alongside the pause, Kraft Heinz plans to invest $600 million into reviving its U.S. operations. The funds will be directed toward marketing, sales, research and development, product quality improvements and selective pricing actions aimed at strengthening competitiveness.

The breakup plan, first unveiled in September, would have undone much of the $46 billion merger that created the current company. While initially welcomed by investors, the merger's appeal faded over time as U.S. sales weakened and the company took write-downs on major brands such as Oscar Mayer and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz has spent years attempting to stabilize its domestic business.

Berkshire Hathaway, which holds a significant stake in Kraft Heinz, backed the decision to pause the separation. CEO Greg Abel said management can now concentrate on improving the company's competitive position and customer service under its new leadership.

Analysts offered mixed reactions. Some viewed the strategic shift as a necessary reset under Cahillane, who previously led Kellogg through its own restructuring. Others warned the move signals the businesses may not yet be strong enough to stand independently, suggesting uncertainty remains around the long-term growth outlook.

The announcement coincided with quarterly results that exceeded earnings expectations but missed revenue forecasts. Shares initially fell before recovering to trade roughly flat, reflecting divided investor sentiment on the revised strategy.

KHC currently trades at $24.86 or 0.34% higher on the NasdaqGS.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kraft Heinz Company

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kraft Heinz Company

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kraft Heinz Company 20,88 2,08% Kraft Heinz Company

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.02.26 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen