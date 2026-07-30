BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

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30.07.2026 13:00:00

Kraft Heinz Is One of the Top Dividend Payers in Bill Gates' $33 Billion Foundation Portfolio, an Income Play Other Investors Can Study

An interesting thing about famous investors is that they're not all investors by trade. Bill Gates, the 19th-richest person in the world, is an example of that.Along with the late Paul Allen, Gates was a co-founder of Microsoft. Thanks to his Gates Foundation, a charitable organization, Gates is, in fact, a famous investor. The foundation manages $33 billion in assets, or slightly less than a third of Gates' net worth of $106.2 billion. Kraft Heinz is a Gates Foundation holding, but it needs more than that to return to old highs. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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