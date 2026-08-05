Kraft Heinz Q2 Loss Narrows, Sales Drop; Tightens FY26 Adj. EPS View, Lifts Organic Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Food company Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) reported Wednesday narrower loss in its second quarter amid weak net sales. Further, the firm tightened its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings outlook, and raised organic sales view.

In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 1.65 percent to trade at $26.20, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.83 percent higher.

Steve Cahillane, CEO of Kraft Heinz, said the results exceeded expectations across U.S. Retail, Global Away From Home, and Emerging Markets, and that the expected progress gives the confidence to raise organic net sales outlook for the year.

In the quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $5.46 billion from loss of $7.82 billion a year ago. Loss per share was $4.60, compared to loss of $6.60 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.56 per share, compared to $0.69 per share last year.

Net sales decreased 1.4 percent to $6.26 billion from $6.35 billion in the previous year. Organic net sales decreased 1.3 percent. In the quarter, price increased 1.3 percentage points with increases in each segment, while volume/mix declined 2.6 percentage points.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.03 to $2.09 per share on organic net sales decline of 2 percent to down 0.5 percent.

The company previously projected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.98 to $2.10 per share on organic net sales decline of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

Separately, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on September 25, to stockholders of record as of September 4.

The firm also increased incremental investments by $100 million, to approximately $700 million in 2026.

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