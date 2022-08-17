Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 06:56:32

Kraft Heinz Recalls Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Beverages

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz is recalling around 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages due to potential for chemical contaminants, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 6.6 FL OZ Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend in individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons. The Carton UPC is 0 8768400100 4, and case UPC is 87684 00409 00.

The "Best When Used By" date on the products is June 25, 2023.

The affected cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail.

The agency noted that the diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of the company's factories.

The recall was initiated after receiving several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product.

Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the particular case/package information is included in the recall.

Consumers who purchased these items are urged to return it to the store where it was purchased.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Kraft Heinz Companymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Kraft Heinz Companymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Kraft Heinz Company 37,76 0,53% The Kraft Heinz Company

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll liefert kaum Impulse: ATX schwächer -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen