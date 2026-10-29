Kraft Heinz vs. Monster Beverage: Investors Should Consider One's Stagnant Sales Against the Other's Growing Revenue Before Buying Shares

Kraft Heinz (NYSE:KHC) generates its revenue by manufacturing a vast portfolio of packaged foods, popular condiments, dairy items, prepared meals, and refreshing beverages for distribution to large grocery chains, wholesale providers, independent grocers, mass merchandisers, and foodservice operators globally.

It transferred its common stock listing from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange, and it recently entered a new product category by launching a ready-to-eat soup collection alongside novel cheese-flavored ramen options in the North American market.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) earns its revenue primarily by developing, marketing, and distributing an extensive lineup of carbonated energy drinks, iced teas, and beverage concentrates to authorized bottling partners, wholesale distributors, direct retail channels, convenience stores, and e-commerce platforms globally.

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