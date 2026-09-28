Monster Beverage Aktie

Monster Beverage für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14U5Z / ISIN: US61174X1090

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28.09.2026 23:41:34

Kraft Heinz vs. Monster Beverage: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often find themselves choosing between the steady income potential of established food giants and the high-growth trajectory of beverage leaders. Choosing between Kraft Heinz (NYSE:KHC) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) requires weighing these different priorities.

Kraft Heinz maintains a massive portfolio of household food brands, while Monster Beverage dominates the high-margin energy drink category. While both operate within the consumer staples sector, their financial profiles and growth expectations offer distinct paths for your capital.

As one of the world's most recognizable names among food stocks (food products), Kraft Heinz manages a vast portfolio including brands like Oscar Mayer and Philadelphia. The company sells these products through e-commerce platforms, large-format retailers, and discounters globally. Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) remains the company's largest single customer, representing approximately 21% of net sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Monster Beverage Corp 36,87 -2,37% Monster Beverage Corp

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