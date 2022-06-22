Kraft Macaroni And Cheese Is Changing Its Name

(RTTNews) - Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has announced that its changing its name after 85 years.

The household comfort food is now called Kraft Mac & Cheese, which according to the company " is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand."

"The iconic blue box now features just a single-color hue of blue and amplifies the brand's most recognizable asset — the noodle smile, now even more delicious and dripping with creamy, cheesy goodness," the statement adds.

The new look will appear across social channels and on the website this summer and packaging will start to hit shelves in August.

"We know that people aren't turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves," said Victoria Lee, Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager. "There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers."