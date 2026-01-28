28.01.2026 01:44:37

KRAKacquisition Prices IPO Of 30 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - KRAKacquisition Corp announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 30 million units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) in the United States and trade under the ticker symbol KRAQU beginning on January 28, 2026.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.

When the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols KRAQ and KRAQW, respectively. KRAQ expects the initial public offering to close on January 29, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Santander is acting as the sole book-running manager in the offering. The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 4.50 million additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

