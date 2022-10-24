KRATON ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASPHALT PAVEMENT NET ZERO INITIATIVE "THE ROAD FORWARD"

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces its sponsorship of The Road Forward, an initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050.

"With over 40 years of experience extending pavement life, Kraton is proud to support The Road Forward in advancing sustainability in the asphalt industry," said Bill Davis, Kraton's Director of Sales, Performance Products. "Sustainability is at the core of our business, and partnerships like these are key to protecting our planet and creating a greener future."

"We are thankful to Kraton Corporation for embracing a shared commitment to The Road Forward," said NAPA President & CEO Audrey Copeland, PhD, PE. "Kraton's support of The Road Forward propels our collective vision for sustainable communities and commerce connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements. This demonstrates the positive impact that additive suppliers can have in their communities and beyond."

As pioneers in bitumen modification, Kraton polymers are designed to improve asphalt performance, processability, and supply reliability, leading to longer lasting and more efficient use of materials for road construction. Pavements constructed with Kraton solutions have a lower carbon footprint due to extended pavement life and minimal maintenance.

Kraton's commitment to sustainability recently earned it an EcoVadis Platinum rating for the second consecutive year. The Platinum rating places Kraton within the top 1% of more than 90,000 companies evaluated by EcoVadis for integrating sustainability principles into their business. The distinction reinforces Kraton's ongoing commitment to develop sustainable solutions and processes to address evolving market needs.

About The Road Forward

An initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), The Road Forward: A Vision for Net Zero Carbon Emissions for the Asphalt Pavement Industry calls on the U.S. asphalt community to advance technologies, products, and processes to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Launched in January 2022, the multi-year effort will engage, educate, and empower the U.S. asphalt community to produce and construct net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

