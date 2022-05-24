+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 12:00:00

Kraton Corporation Announces Price Increase for CTO Refinery Products and Derivatives

HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase of up to 20% on all CTO refined products and derivatives.   This price increase is effective July 1, 2022 and is subject to the terms of any applicable contracts. 

About Kraton Corporation  
Kraton Corporation is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets.  Kraton produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide.

*Kraton and the Kraton logo are registered trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.  

Media Contact: 
Kristen Boyd:
(281) 504-4986

Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-corporation-announces-price-increase-for-cto-refinery-products-and-derivatives-301553098.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

