Harris Aktie

WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095

23.12.2025 14:19:25

Kratos Announces Strategic Purchase Of Zeus Hypersonic Rocket Motors

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) has issued a letter of intent to L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for an order of 40 Zeus 1 and 20 Zeus 2 hypersonic motors. The Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 are high-performance, 32.5-inch diameter solid rocket motors providing substantial performance improvements over similar legacy rockets.

"This strategic purchase of Zeus hypersonic rocket motors is a direct reflection and result of Kratos long-standing approach: investing our own capital to build capability, capacity, and inventory ahead of customer need," said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos.

