Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAND / ISIN: US50077B2079
|
29.12.2025 14:45:25
Kratos Bags Around $30 Mln Contract In In Air Defense, C5ISR System
(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a defense and national security solutions provider, Monday announced that it has secured around $30 million in Air Defense and C5ISR system national-security-related, military-grade custom hardware production contracts.
Due to competitive, security related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided, the company said in a statement.
In pre-market activity, KTOS shares were trading at $77.01, down 0.89% on the Nasdaq.
