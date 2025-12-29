Kratos Bags Around $30 Mln Contract In In Air Defense, C5ISR System

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a defense and national security solutions provider, Monday announced that it has secured around $30 million in Air Defense and C5ISR system national-security-related, military-grade custom hardware production contracts.

Due to competitive, security related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided, the company said in a statement.

