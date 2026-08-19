Telecom Aktie

Telecom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882336 / ISIN: NZTELE0001S4

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19.08.2026 22:23:01

Kratos Defense vs. Nokia: Is Defense or Telecom a Better Stock Buy in 2026?

Investors often face a difficult choice between high-growth disruption and established market stability. For those looking at the intersection of security and connectivity, choosing between Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc  and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is a classic debate.Kratos focuses on cutting-edge military hardware like autonomous drones and hypersonics for national security. Nokia remains a titan in global telecommunications, providing the essential backbone for wireless and fixed-line networks. While they operate in different sectors, both are betting on a more connected and technologically advanced future to drive shareholder value.Kratos operates at the forefront of national security innovation by developing high-speed drones and satellite systems. The company specializes in unmanned systems and microwave electronics for the U.S. military and allied forces. This positioning among defense stocks helps it capture demand for high-tech surveillance and autonomous flight platforms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Corp ADR Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 ADRs 15 970,00 -2,26% Nokia Corp ADR Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 ADRs
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) 8,57 -1,63% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 8,45 -2,31% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
Spark New Zealand Ltd (spons. ADRs) 5,10 2,41% Spark New Zealand Ltd (spons. ADRs)
Telecom Corp. of New Zealand Ltd. 1,08 6,75% Telecom Corp. of New Zealand Ltd.

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