KRAVEBEAUTY LAUNCHES SUSTAINABILITY FOCUSED CAMPAIGN TO RESET BEAUTY INDUSTRY

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Slow Down Skincare initiative challenges us to produce less skincare in a world that demands more.

Kravebeauty launches sustainability-focused campaign to press reset the over-productive pace of the beauty industry

3,000 new beauty brands launch every year and in 2019, more than 3,100 skincare products launched in the mass category--and that's just in the US. Between investors pushing for high growth, retailers overfilling shelf space, and customers' demand for constant newness, skincare has ballooned into a hypercompetitive industry that necessitates brands produce more to stay alive. Meanwhile, it's killing our planet.

Overproduction and overconsumption have skyrocketed the rates of resource use, carbon emissions, and waste production which equals a hefty environmental footprint from one industry alone. For example, it's estimated that 120 billion units of packaging are produced by the global cosmetics industry every year. But KraveBeauty believes we have the chance to change direction.

This April, they're launching the Slow Down Skincare initiative to #PressReset on the over productive pace of the beauty industry. KraveBeauty's mission is to slow down our rate of producing, consuming, and disposing products to reduce our collective impact on the planet. They want the industry to face a critical choice: continue on our current unsustainable path or slow down, make less, and buy less to care for our planet as much as we do our faces.

KraveBeauty hopes to use its initiative to inspire and partner with other sustainability-minded brands to maximize the impact on the industry.

To illustrate their message, KraveBeauty is putting a creative new spin on a classic children's tale. In an adaptation of "The Tortoise and the Hare," KraveBeauty tells the story of "the Hare," which represents archetypal, high-growth beauty brands that produce at a hyperactive rate. Juxtaposed to the Hare is "the Tortoise," a model of KraveBeauty's slow and steady philosophy who wins the race through intentional progress.

An animated short of the adapted story can be found on kravebeauty.com/slowdownskincare along with more details on their Slow Down Skincare campaign and how you can participate as a customer.

CONTACT: Amanda Bartha, amanda@kravebeauty.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kravebeauty-launches-sustainability-focused-campaign-to-reset-beauty-industry-301530694.html

SOURCE KraveBeauty