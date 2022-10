Krispy Kreme Donuts at Your Local McDonald's? Let's Give It a Try!

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fast-food giant McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is trying a new idea to overcome the sluggish sales and falling profits of recent quarters. In a partnership with Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT), Mickey D's will resell a small selection of freshly baked donuts in a handful of stores. From Wednesday, Oct. 26, nine McDonald's locations in greater Louisville, Kentucky will have three popular flavors delivered from local Krispy Kreme bakeries.The test involves original glazed, chocolate iced, and raspberry-filled donuts, sold individually and in six-packs. The baked goods will be delivered daily from nearby Krispy Kreme bakeries, some of which are stand-alone facilities and others located inside the brand's donut shops.Continue reading