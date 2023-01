Krispy Kreme Launch Valentine's Day Dozen Box Of Doughnuts Full Of Real HERSHEY'S Chocolate

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) announced Monday the availability of their new limited-edition Valentine's Day Dozen, the all-new heart-shaped doughnuts that are full of real HERSHEY'S milk chocolate and KISSES, strawberry and caramel syrup.

The Valentine's Day Dozen box will be available beginning January 30 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

The doughnuts come in a delightful custom red and pink "Choc-Full-of-Love" box with a heart-shaped cutout showcasing the chocolate sweet treats inside.

The box contains four varieties of doughnuts named HERSHEY'S I Pick You, HERSHEY'S Double Chocolate KISS, HERSHEY'S Strawberry Dream and HERSHEY'S Chocolate Chip Caramel KREME.