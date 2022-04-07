Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll Returns On "Cinnamon Sundays"

(RTTNews) - Doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. announced the return of its popular Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll as an every Sunday exclusive across the United States.

The cinnamon roll, which was introduced last fall, is now available at participating Krispy Kreme shops, online and through delivery on "Cinnamon Sundays", individually or in a special four pack.

The Cinnamon Roll is light and airy, hand-rolled to perfection and covered in Krispy Kreme's iconic Original Glaze. Krispy Kreme said it put its spin on the iconic sweet treat in September 2021.

For long, customers have been demanding to add the Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll to the permanent menu.

Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said, "Our Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll was very well received when we introduced it last year for a limited time. When we get a fan reaction like that, we want to give them what they want. And there's no cinnamon roll better than ours; hand-cut and covered in our iconic Original Glaze."

Krispy Kreme, which operates in over 30 countries, recently launched three all-new, hand-decorated egg-shaped, shell-filled Mini 'Egg' Doughnuts for the Spring season. The company also announced the return of the fan favorite mini Chick Doughnut.

In early January, the company unveiled four all-new Chocolate Glazed mini doughnuts for the first time.