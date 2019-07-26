Kristin Baker of White Oaks Wealth Advisors Offers Insight on Refinancing Your Home

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristin Baker, Chief of Staff at White Oaks Wealth Advisors, offered insight into refinancing for a recent CNBC article. Kristin has a financial background that includes considerable time in high net-worth mortgage financing. She asserts that the number one thing to think about when refinancing is the time horizon a client will be in the house.

"If you won't be in the house long enough to recoup the cost and time, it is not worth it."

It is always wise to discuss debt structuring and management plans with your advisor. Kristin is often a resource for debt-related questions. She has over 13 years of experience in the financial services sector, including personal wealth accumulation, treasury and business credit as well as personal debt financing. She is well versed in credit structure, credit approval and unique financing to fit clients' goals.

White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc. is a private, fee-only Wealth Management and Family Office firm with offices in Minneapolis, MN and the Sarasota, FL area that specialize in simplifying the complexities of wealth for upper net worth individuals. The firm offers an advisory team with experience in areas such as retirement planning, investment advice and management, family office services, estate planning, tax planning, stock option exercise, charitable gift planning, qualified plan distribution planning, and many other issues that individuals face in meeting and achieving their financial security goals. White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc. has been honored by having team members listed on the "Gulf Coast 500" by Business Observer, "Top 250 Financial Advisors" by Worth Magazine, "Top Dog's" by Bloomberg Wealth Manager, "5 Star Advisor" by Paladin Registry, "WiserAdvisor.com," "Best 150 Advisors for Doctors" by Medical Economics, "100 Top Advisors" by Mutual Funds Magazine and CNBC's Top Fee Only Wealth Management List.

SOURCE White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc.