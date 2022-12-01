Kroger Again Boosts FY22 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) again raised its adjusted earnings and identical sales outlook for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 5.1 to 5.3 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.05 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 4.0 to 4.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.08 per share on revenues of $148.11 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

