Kroger Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $398 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $483 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $643 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $34.20 billion from $31.86 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $398 Mln. vs. $483 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $34.20 Bln vs. $31.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 - $4.15