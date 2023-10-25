Kroger Expands Fresh Food Access with EBT Payment Acceptance for SNAP Online Grocery Orders Nationwide

EBT payments enabled for Pickup and Delivery orders at every Kroger Family of Stores location

CINCINNATI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it now accepts EBT payment for digital Pickup and Delivery orders across Kroger Family of Stores, expanding customer access to fresh, healthy foods under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"We believe everyone should have access to fresh, affordable and nutritious food," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's Chairman and CEO. "I am so proud of our passionate teams who worked closely with the USDA to remove barriers to healthy foods so that more of America can access the food they need to thrive."

Kroger Family of Stores have made it easy for customers to utilize their SNAP benefits for many years. More recently, the retailer collaborated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA) over many months to enable EBT digital acceptance across all banners, allowing customers to use EBT payments for purchases through the Kroger app or at Kroger.com for both Pickup and Delivery. Kroger also participated in a USDA pilot testing EBT payment acceptance during the pandemic.

SNAP payments online make it easier and more convenient than ever for customers to purchase fresh and healthy foods. Customers can also explore nutrition facts and healthy options using Kroger's OptUP nutrition rating system for free. OptUP is easily accessible through the Kroger app or at Kroger.com. As customers fill their carts, they can view nutrition scores for their favorite items and explore "better-for-you" alternatives and shop items that are aligned to specialized diets, including low sodium, no sugar added or contains probiotics.

To begin placing digital orders today, customers can create an account through the Kroger app or at Kroger.com. Simply add an EBT account number as a new card under "My Account" and "Wallet." Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order. Customers with digital accounts can also access personalized digital offers to maximize savings on items that matter most to their families.

To learn more about using SNAP EBT for Kroger digital orders, visit here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-expands-fresh-food-access-with-ebt-payment-acceptance-for-snap-online-grocery-orders-nationwide-301967405.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.