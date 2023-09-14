|
14.09.2023 15:30:00
Kroger Kicks Off Tailgating Season with Easy Fan Favorites for the Win
Launches new exclusive Doritos® Late Night Loaded Taco flavor
CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared tailgating tips to fuel up fans all season long and announced the launch of a new Doritos® flavor exclusive to Kroger—Late Night Loaded Taco.
"Fall is right around the corner, and that means it's time to tailgate," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "We know how much our customers love to tailgate and how much these gatherings mean to the communities we serve. We have drawn up a crowd-pleasing game day plan with all the essential snacks, grill-ready options and grab-and-go items, so fans can spend more time cheering and less planning."
For a game day where the only hustle is on the field, the retailer recommends these tips to tailgate like a pro.
Pregame: Plan to win with these easy make-ahead recipes.
- Slow Cooker Jalapeno Popper Dip—only four ingredients.
- Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Loaded Slow Cooker Queso
- Slow Cooker Turkey Chili
- Hot Italian Sliders
Kickoff: Stock up on fan-favorite snacks and beverages.
- Doritos® Late Night Load Taco Flavored Tortilla Chips--taste the night--day or night—with the bold crunch of this new flavor exclusive to Kroger available for a limited time.
- Simple Truth Roasted and Salted Pistachios
- Murray's Snacking and Entertaining Trays
- Made in-store fresh salsa and guacamole
- High Noon Sun Sips Hard Seltzer Variety Pack
- Modelo Especial Lager Mexican Beer
Half Time: Fire up the grill with these tailgate classics.
- Fresh Ready to Grill Chicken Wings or Heritage Farm Chicken Party Wings
- Private Selection® Burgers
- Kroger Mild Italian Sausages BIG Deal
- Nathan's Bigger than the Bun Beef Franks
Gamechangers: Elevate game day menus and score big with deli and bakery convenience items that are easy and delicious.
- Home Chef Hot and Ready Deli Fried Chicken
- Home Chef St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs
- Kroger Shrimp Bowls
- Home Chef Pulled Pork on King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
- Bakery Fresh Goodness Brownie Bites
- Deli Party Trays—Custom and premade meat, cheese and veggies trays, taco spreads and more!
For customers looking for even more tailgate inspiration, checkout these game day recipes, grilling ideas and swaps for a healthier tailgate.
Customers can shop their tailgate favorites and more at Kroger's one stop shop for game day, in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-kicks-off-tailgating-season-with-easy-fan-favorites-for-the-win-301927650.html
SOURCE The Kroger Co.
