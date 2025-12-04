Kroger Posts Q3 Net Loss, But Beats Street View; Revises Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co.(KR), an operator of supermarkets and multi-department stores, on Thursday reported a net loss for the third quarter. However, excluding items, the company's earnings beat analysts' forecasts.

In addition, Kroger has revised its annual guidance.

For the three-month period, the retailer recorded a net loss of $1.320 billion, or $2.02 per share, compared with a net income of $618 million, or $0.84 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings were $697 million, or $1.05 per share, less than $719 million, or $0.98 per share a year ago. On average, analysts polled, were expecting the company to register earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating loss stood at $1.541 billion as against the prior year's operating profit of $828 million. Sales improved to $33.859 billion from $33.634 billion in the previous year.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income of $4.75 to $4.80 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of $4.70 to $4.80 per share. The retailer now anticipates identical sales growth without fuel of 2.8% to 3%, compared with the previous guidance of 2.7% to3.4%.

Kroger reaffirmed its annual operating income outlook of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion. The retailer also confirmed full-year capital expenditure guidance of $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion.

KR was down by 1.81% at $65.02 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.