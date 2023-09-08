08.09.2023 19:37:20

Kroger To Pay $1.2 Bln To Settle Opioid Claims

(RTTNews) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) on Friday said it has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to U.S. states, local governments and Native American tribes to settle the majority of opiod claims.

Kroger said the settlement would allow for the full resolution of all claims on behalf of participating states, subdivisions and tribes. However, Kroger said the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability.

Kroger has become the latest retail pharmacy chain to announce a nationwide settlement agreement after Walgreens, CVS and Walmart did last fall.

Kroger has agreed to pay up to $1.2 billion to states and subdivisions and $36 million to Native American tribes in funding for abatement efforts, both to be paid over 11 years in equal installments. The company will also pay about $177 million to cover attorneys' fees and costs, to be paid over 6 years in equal installments.

"Kroger will continue to vigorously defend against any other claims and lawsuits relating to opioids that the final agreement does not resolve," the company said in the release.

Meanwhile, the company posted a net loss for the second quarter as it took a $1.4 billion charge related to the settlements and associated legal fees.

State and local governments have filed thousands of lawsuits against drug companies and wholesalers accused of contributing to the oversupply of prescription drugs that fueled the opioid epidemic.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Krogermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Krogermehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kroger 44,50 5,20% Kroger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen