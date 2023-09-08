|
08.09.2023 19:37:20
Kroger To Pay $1.2 Bln To Settle Opioid Claims
(RTTNews) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) on Friday said it has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to U.S. states, local governments and Native American tribes to settle the majority of opiod claims.
Kroger said the settlement would allow for the full resolution of all claims on behalf of participating states, subdivisions and tribes. However, Kroger said the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability.
Kroger has become the latest retail pharmacy chain to announce a nationwide settlement agreement after Walgreens, CVS and Walmart did last fall.
Kroger has agreed to pay up to $1.2 billion to states and subdivisions and $36 million to Native American tribes in funding for abatement efforts, both to be paid over 11 years in equal installments. The company will also pay about $177 million to cover attorneys' fees and costs, to be paid over 6 years in equal installments.
"Kroger will continue to vigorously defend against any other claims and lawsuits relating to opioids that the final agreement does not resolve," the company said in the release.
Meanwhile, the company posted a net loss for the second quarter as it took a $1.4 billion charge related to the settlements and associated legal fees.
State and local governments have filed thousands of lawsuits against drug companies and wholesalers accused of contributing to the oversupply of prescription drugs that fueled the opioid epidemic.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Krogermehr Nachrichten
|
07.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kroger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Kroger abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kroger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Kroger eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Kroger-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Kroger-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Kroger-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Kroger-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Kroger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Kroger abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kroger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Kroger abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Kroger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Kroger abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Kroger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Kroger eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Krogermehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kroger
|44,50
|5,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.