Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 08:02:01

Krones AG H1 Profit Rises, Revenue Up 15.4%; Confirms Full-year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported first-half profit share of shareholders of 83.1 million euros compared to 56.8 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 2.63 euros compared to 1.80 euros.

First half revenue increased to 1.98 billion euros from 1.72 billion euros, previous year. Order intake rose 52% to 3.11 billon euros.

The company said it is confident for the full year, however, the business environment remains challenging. The company noted that it forecasts revenue growth of 5% to 8% in 2022, with good chances of achieving the upper end of the guidance range. For the EBITDA margin in 2022, the guidance is 8% to 9%. The Executive Board expects the upper end of the target range to be reached.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Anleger in Wien dürften sich zur Wochenmitte zurückhalten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Asiens Aktienmärkte zeigen am Mittwoch eine Gegenreaktion auf die Verluste vom Vortag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen