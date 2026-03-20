20.03.2026 02:59:59

Krones Executive Board Chairman Christoph Klenk To Retire In June 2026; Ricker Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Krones AG announced that Christoph Klenk, the current Chairman of the Executive Board, will step down from the Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board following the upcoming Annual General Meeting, effective June 10, 2026. Thomas Ricker, who has served on the Executive Board since 2012, has been appointed as his successor, effective June 11, 2026.

Additionally, with effect from July 1, 2026, the Supervisory Board appointed two new members to the Executive Board until June 30, 2029. Bülent Bayraktar will lead Process and System Solutions, while Reinhold Jung will oversee International Operations and Services.

The contract of Markus Tischer, Executive Board member and CTO, has also been extended for five years until December 31, 2031. In his role, he will continue to manage Machines and Lines for filling and packaging technology.

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