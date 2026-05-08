Krones Q1 Profit Declines, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Krones AG (KRNNF.PK, KRNTY.PK, KRN.DE), a manufacturer of packaging and bottling machines, on Friday reported a lower profit for the first quarter, compared to the prior year. The decline is attributed to reduced revenue during the quarter.

Net income declined 9.6 percent to 68.6 million euros or 2.17 euros per share from 75.9 million euros or 2.40 euros per share last year.

Earnings before taxes weakened by 9.1 percent to 98.1 million euros from 107.9 million euros a year ago.

EBITDA inched lower to 148.9 million euros from 149.3 million euros, in the previous year.

EBIT came in at 99.0 million euros, compared to 106.0 million euros a year earlier, representing a decrease of 6.6 percent.

Revenue slipped to 1.379 billion euros from 1.410 billion euros, in the prior year, influenced by currency translation effects in the amount of around 50 million euros.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Krones reaffirmed its outlook, projecting currency-adjusted revenue growth of 3 - 5 percent, an EBITDA margin of 10.7 - 11.1 percent and ROCE between 19 - 20 percent.

The Executive Board expects higher profitability versus 2025, driven by operating revenue, disciplined pricing and cost optimization measures.

On the XETRA, shares of Krones were gaining 0.62 percent, trading at 129.00 euros.

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