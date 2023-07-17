|
17.07.2023 13:49:53
Krones Raises Full-year Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Krones (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) said its total operating performance developed well in the second quarter of 2023, attributable to the company's improved production processes. On the basis of current production planning for the second half of 2023, the company increased full-year guidance for revenue growth in 2023.
The Executive Board now expects revenue growth in the full year 2023 to between 11% and 13%. The prior guidance for revenue growth was 8% to 11%. Krones has confirmed the guidance for the other financial targets. The company continues to expect an EBITDA margin of 9% to 10% and ROCE of 15% to 17% in 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street fester -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Wall Street notiert zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneins.