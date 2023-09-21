|
21.09.2023 18:47:14
Krystal Biotech Announces FDA Clearance Of IND For KB408
(RTTNews) - Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) reported on Thursday that the FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for the company's orphan drug designated KB408 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
KB408 is an inhaled (nebulized) formulation of the Company's new replication-defective, non-integrating HSV-1-based vector designed to deliver two copies of the SERPINA1 transgene, which encodes for human alpha-1 antitrypsin protein, for the treatment of AATD.
The first patient in a Phase 1 clinical study is expected to be dosed in the first quarter of 2024, according to the company.
The Phase 1 clinical trial is a single-dose escalation study in adult patients with AATD who have the PI*ZZ genotype. According to the company, the three planned dose levels of KB408 will be assessed with three patients in each cohort to assess the drug's safety, tolerability, and effectiveness.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Krystal Biotech Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Krystal Biotech Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Krystal Biotech Inc Registered Shs
|111,00
|-0,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.