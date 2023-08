Krystal Biotech Completes Sale Of Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher

(RTTNews) - Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) has completed the sale of its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $100 million. The company was awarded the PRV following the FDA accelerated approval of VYJUVEKTM for the treatment of recessive or dominant dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa for patients 6 months of age and older.

Under the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher Program, the FDA awards priority review vouchers to sponsors of rare pediatric disease product applications. A PRV can be redeemed to receive priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product, or sold or transferred.

