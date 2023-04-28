28.04.2023 13:23:00

KT Corp. Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corporation (NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest integrated telecom and digital platform service provider, announced that it has filed its Form 20- F Annual Report on April 28, 2023 for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The report can be accessed on KT's English website at https://corp.kt.com/eng in the Investors section under Business Report as well as the SEC's Edgar database at http://www.sec.gov/. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Form 20-F Annual Report that includes audited financial statements of 2022, free of charge, by sending an e-mail to the Company's IR department at ktir@kt.com.

About KT Corporation (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT)

KT Corporation is the largest integrated telecom and digital platform service provider based in South Korea. Principal services include mobile, Broadband, IPTV, B2B communications, fixed-line telephony. The Company has industry-leading market presence in Broadband, media services, and fixed-line telephony by maintaining the No.1 market share positions. Also, the Company is the No.1 player in B2B communications and offers a wide range of digital transformation services (IDC, Cloud, AI, etc.). Additionally, the Company possesses a well-balanced portfolio of diverse subsidiaries focusing on media/content, financial services, real estate developments, and commerce industries.

Name: KT IR Team
E-mail: ktir@kt.com
Phone:+82-2-3495-3254

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kt-corp-files-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301810734.html

SOURCE KT Corp.

