01.09.2022 15:00:00
KUAISHOU ANNOUNCES NEW LICENSING DEAL WITH WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou and Warner Chappell Music (WCM) have entered into a dynamic new licensing agreement to make WCM's music available on Kuaishou products in priority markets around the world.
Kuaishou recently hit more than 180 million monthly active users (MAU) outside of China, with both Kwai in Latin America and MENA and SnackVideo in South and Southeast Asia becoming some of the most popular apps in these regions. Under the deal, Warner Chappell's music will be available for use on these platforms, offering exciting new content to Kuaishou's userbase.
Warner Chappell Music Senior Vice President of Global Digital, Natalie Madaj, said: "As the digital ecosystem continues to evolve in exciting new ways, social-sharing apps like Kuaishou are changing how people experience and discover music around the world. We're very proud to be partnering with the team to bring our catalog of songs to Kuaishou's engaged userbase and talented music creators."
Kuaishou Head of Overseas Partnership and Communications, Calvin Liu, shared: "We're always looking to partner with innovative music companies and this deal with Warner Chappell will give our millions of users access to new music to express themselves across our Kuaishou platforms."
