(RTTNews) - Thursday, Kuaishou Technology (KUASF.PK) announced its financial results for the third quarter, reporting a loss during the period due to lower revenue and higher operating expenses.

Loss amounted to RMB 959 million, compared with a profit of RMB 4,489 million in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, profit stood at RMB 790 million compared to RMB 4,986 million in the previous year.

Revenues dropped 11.1 percent to RMB 31,592 million from last year's RMB 35,554 million, primarily due to decreased revenue from our online marketing services and live streaming business.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 3,894 million, down from RMB 7,653 million in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects its revenue and profitability to be under pressure, mainly due to operating environment challenges, intense competition, and cost implications from ongoing investments in Kling AI and broader AI strategy.

On November 17, the company's stock closed trading at $3.76 on the OTC Markets.