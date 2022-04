Kubernetes support for dockershim to end on May 3

The upcoming version 1.24 of Kubernetes, which is set for a delayed release on May 3, marks a significant departure for the popular open source container orchestration system, as built-in support for dockershim will be removed once and for all.Docker was the first container runtime used by Kubernetes. But as the Kubernetes project transitioned toward its own Open Container Initiative (OCI), it needed a stopgap to enable portability with various other container runtimes. That stopgap was dockershim.To read this article in full, please click here