Kubernetes users struggle with security, Red Hat survey says

Security is a significant concern for Kubernetes and container-based development, according to Red Hat’s State of Kubernetes Security report for 2022.In fact, 93% of survey respondents experienced at least one security incident in their Kubernetes and container environments in the past 12 months, sometimes leading to the loss of customers or revenue. This was likely the result of a variety of factors, including a lack of security knowledge about containers and Kubernetes, inadequate tools, and central security teams unable to keep up with application development teams. Red Hat also notes that Kubernetes and containers were designed for developer productivity, not necessarily security.To read this article in full, please click here