Kubota Aktie
WKN: 911656 / ISIN: US5011732071
|
07.11.2025 06:54:35
Kubota 9-month Earnings Decline; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Kubota Corp. (KUBTY, KUBTF, 6326.T), a Japanese manufacturer of agricultural machines, on Friday reported its profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased in the nine months compared with the previous year.
For the nine months ended September 30, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 141.96 billion yen from 197.92 billion yen in the prior year.
Basic earnings per share were 124.10 yen versus 169 yen last year.
On average, three analysts had expected the company to report $31.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating profit decreased to 214.69 billion yen from 275.38 billion yen in the prior year.
Revenue declined to 2.20 trillion yen from 2.28 trillion yen in the previous year.
Kubota Corp is currently trading, 3.93% higher at JPY 2,060 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kubota Corp (formerly Kubota Ltd)Shs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 5 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: Kubota stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Kubota zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kubota Corp (formerly Kubota Ltd)Shs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 5 Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.