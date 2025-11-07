Kubota Aktie

Kubota für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 911656 / ISIN: US5011732071

07.11.2025 06:54:35

Kubota 9-month Earnings Decline; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Kubota Corp. (KUBTY, KUBTF, 6326.T), a Japanese manufacturer of agricultural machines, on Friday reported its profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased in the nine months compared with the previous year.

For the nine months ended September 30, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 141.96 billion yen from 197.92 billion yen in the prior year.

Basic earnings per share were 124.10 yen versus 169 yen last year.

On average, three analysts had expected the company to report $31.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating profit decreased to 214.69 billion yen from 275.38 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue declined to 2.20 trillion yen from 2.28 trillion yen in the previous year.

Kubota Corp is currently trading, 3.93% higher at JPY 2,060 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

