(RTTNews) - Kubota recalls about 19,500 utility vehicles due to injury and collision hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Kubota RTV-XG850 model utility vehicles have been recalled as the utility vehicle's steering shaft can shear at or near the electric power steering housing, and cause the driver to lose steering control, posing injury and collision hazards.

Kubota has received five reports of incidents worldwide of steering shaft shearing. However, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The recall involves model year 2018 through 2022 base model Kubota RTV-XG850 Utility Vehicles, known as the "Sidekick." "Sidekick" and/or the model number are on the side of the utility vehicle.

The company has asked the customers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and free repair.

The recalled products were sold at authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2022 for between $14,700 and $16,900.